School district 51’s parent survey results are in for fall planning

The results of District 51's parent survey reveal how next year may look for students in the valley. With ever-changing health guidelines and steadily rising coronavirus numbers, a solid plan could be difficult to grasp.

Most parents answered yes to whether or not they would send their kids back in the fall if they have the option to while about 25% said it would depend on how returning to school would look.

"I think it's good for them to be able to go back to school, but I think it's also important to have the options for the remote learning or a hybrid just because there's some families that it might not be great for them to return back to school with the current circumstances,” says parent, Emily Johnson.

Parents chimed in on the comments section, talking about an array of topics from mask requirements to mental health and social distancing.

They hope to have their plan accepted by the school board of education on July 21st with classes beginning on August 10th.