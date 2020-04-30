School Summer projects remain on track

COVID-19 may be delaying or canceling many things right now, but plans are still on track for several 2017 Bond Measure projects scheduled for this summer.

Projects include flooring, fire alarm systems, parking lot repairs, roofing, plumbing and indoor remodels. These projects were started two summers ago for schools including Appleton Elementary, Central High and many others.

“We’re hoping to be done with all the maintenance this summer. So far, everything is on pace. We should be able to get that done. They’ve tried to spread out, have social distancing. They’re taking the precautions they need to make sure they can still work in a healthy way,” says Emily Shockley, District 51.

This would be the final summer of construction, worth over 10 million dollars.

