Sam's Club to offer special shopping hours

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) Beginning Thursday, March 26, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7a.m. to 9 a.m. These hours will apply to seniors, those with disabilities, and compromised immune systems. This will also include pharmacy and optical centers.

Sam’s Club will also implement a concierge service. During the above special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursday, members can place their order from their car and an associate will grab the items from their list.

 
