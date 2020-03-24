Sam's Club to offer special shopping hours

Beginning Thursday, March 26, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7a.m. to 9 a.m. These hours will apply to seniors, those with disabilities, and compromised immune systems. This will also include pharmacy and optical centers.

Sam’s Club will also implement a concierge service. During the above special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursday, members can place their order from their car and an associate will grab the items from their list.

