Salvation Army welcomes new cadets with powerful testimony to the Grand Valley

Two Salvation Army cadets were welcomed to the Grand Valley yesterday by their church as they begin their summer assignment.

One Cadet was rescued with his family as a child by the non-profit when they were facing homelessness.

"Through that season of life, and mentorship through some salvation army officers who really spoke some words of life and gave us great mentorship," says Johnathan Herzog, cadet, Salvation Army.

He met his wife in the organization-- a woman who shares his same passion.

The pair is now finishing up school and will eventually graduate as officers.

"We decided that you know, we've been given so much grace and extended so much that we would love to share that grace and hope with other people in this world," says Herzog.

The Salvation Army serves in 130 countries and has over a million members.

