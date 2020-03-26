Salvation Army holding food drive at Mesa Mall

With the increase in need in the community during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Salvation Army is looking to replenish their pantry.

The Mesa Mall is sponsoring a food drive that began Thursday and will run through Saturday. The Salvation Army is set up just outside the Target parking lot and collecting donations of food.

With extended hours and many in need who have not received need before, the salvation army is going through their stock quickly. Here are just a few things they could use.

"Any kind of pasta, noodles and spaghetti sauce. peanut butter and jelly so people can make it for the kids," said Salvation Army officer Joe West. "Bread, canned vegetables, that sort of thing. A lot of folks have just found themselves in need that hasn't really been there before or it's just come as a surprise. We're just really happy to be there for them."

They will be set up at the mall from 10:00-4:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.