Salons begin to re-open

Some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to cut your own hair. Well some salons have opened up today after being shut down for six weeks because of COVID-19.

Betty Minion had to wait quite a while to get her hair cut. And when the Urban Girls salon re-opened, she didn’t waste another minute.

“This salon is always clean. They were so careful not to remove their mask. I didn’t feel like I was exposed to anything. It was a great experience,” says Betty Minion

Co-owners MaryAnne and Amy have spent the past six weeks deep cleaning their salon to prepare for their re-opening on Friday.

“It’s been great. There are some people who are unsure about being out in the general population which is fine. But everyone’s been pretty excited to come in and get their hair done.”

Now that they are open, they’ve implemented safety precautions to keep employees and clients safe.

“We’re all wearing face masks. We require all clients to wear a face masks. We are spraying down sanitizing our stations in between each client. We have taken chairs out of our waiting area. Making sure everything is six feet apart. We just request that everyone follows the guidelines,” says Betty Anne, Co-Owner, Urban Girls Salon

Urban Girls Salon says their prices and their business were not affected. All you have to do is call to make an appointment. But keep in mind, Urban Girls are not offering any massages or waxing at this time.

