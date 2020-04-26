Safer At Home Order in effect Monday, April 27

The Safer at Home Executive Order goes into affect April 27.

This gives Coloradans a more sustainable way of living for while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work. The Executive Order is tentatively set to expire 30 days from April 27, 2020, but can be changed and updated at any time.

Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible, and the Executive Order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors and those with compromised immune systems to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Changes happening during Safer at Home will occur in phases.

Monday, April 27

Retail businesses can open for curbside delivery. Real estate home showings can resume. Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.

Friday, May 1

Retail businesses can phase-in a public opening if they are implementing best practices.

Personal services can open if they are implementing best practices.

Monday, May 4

Offices can reopen at 50% reduced in-person staffing capacity, if best practices are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible. Child care facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following Safer at Home requirements.

Local governments will have options within The Safer at Home order to protect their communities.

- Local governments can go further than the State, including but not limited to stay-at-home orders or additional protective measures.

- Local governments can ease guidelines more than the State. They must demonstrate proof of 14 consecutive days of decline of infection of COVID-19 in the county. They must submit an application to CDPHE that includes a written COVID-19 suppression plan approved by the local public health authority, all hospitals within the jurisdiction, and elected leadership.

“Together, Coloradans have been effective in leveling and flattening the curve, but life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months and we should all wear masks when in public. Safer at Home is by no means a free-for-all. My administration has acted boldly in the face of this pandemic and is focused on ensuring our state can endure on the trail ahead. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and must find a way of living that is psychologically and economically sustainable for Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Gov. Polis will hold a news conference Monday, Aril 27 on the State’s response to COVID-19.