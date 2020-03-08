N. Korea fires weapons after threatening ‘momentous’ action

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.

The launches came days after North Korea said it had carried out two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

The launches were detected two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.

