Runner makes history at CMU

Emma Coburn, a professional runner, broke the Colorado Mile record at 4:32 mile at CMU Saturday night. The CU Alumn beat the previous record, held by fellow Dani Jones, by four seconds.

The 2020 Team Boss Colorado Mile was held as a fundraiser for the Sachs Foundation, a Colorado-based non-profit that supports Black students looking to attend college. Team Boss raised more than $30,000 on Saturday.

No male runner was able to break the 4:01 men's Colorado Mile record. The mark was missed by one second.

