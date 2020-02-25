Roice Hurst finds over 30 cats in home

Roice Hurst was trapping feral cats when they came across a home where a man was keeping over thirty cats.

In the City of Grand Junction, Animal Services says people are only allowed to have six animals.

The man says people were dumping the cats in the area, and he wanted to take care of them.

"They just kept accumulating, many of them came from across that field over there, which is the river on the other side of that,” says Cat Owner Larry.

"We're already looking at a lot of these cats finding homes within the next couple of weeks, and that's really gratifying for us, really gratifying for the homeowner who trusted these cats to our care,” says Executive Director Roice Hurst Humane Society Anna Stout.

Larry has since handed the cats over to Mesa County Animal Services and Roice Hurst.

Since, some have been placed in foster home and are getting the help and medication they need.

Officials say the cat owner fed and fixed the cats.

Roice Hurst says they hope this incident can bring awareness to the importance of spaying and neutering animals to control the cat population. They hope to help with their Grand Valley Cat Project.

