Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Shadow'

Pet of the Week: Shadow

Shadow is an 8 year-old, spayed female and possibly some type of Shepherd mix. She is very sweet and likes to be with people and seems to do well with kids and other dogs. Shadow should not go to a home with cats, as she does not do well with them. She would do great with a more active lifestyle, but could also be well suited for a more mellow home.

Events:

Wine & Whiskers, July 24th from 6 - 8:30pm at Two Rivers Winery: “The come-as-you-are-gala: even if that means you are covered in pet hair! Browse our pet-themed (online) silent auction and meet some of our wonderful adoptable dogs and cats as we celebrate the many ways shelter pets enhance our lives! Proceeds benefit the work at Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Socially-distanced in-person ticket: $45, includes a glass of wine and heavy appetizers.

Virtual attendance ticket: $45, includes a bottle of wine delivered from Two Rivers Winery.”

The 5th Annual Wüffstock Music Festival, August 8 from 3:00pm – 9:00pm at the Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park: “An event to celebrate the human-canine bond with live music, food and drink, and, of course, dogs!

18 and over: $20

Ages 13-17: $10

Kids under 12 and well-behaved, leashed dogs: free

VIP Tickets: $65, includes reserved parking, early entrance, reserved seating, drinks in the VIP tent from The Rockslide and Talbotts, a Wüffstock poster signed by the bands and a limited edition Wüffstock 2020 t-shirt.

Social distancing measures will be place, so don’t forget your chairs and/or blankets and your mask for the entrance!”

Reading with Rescues, every Wednesday at 1 pm through the summer: “Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society every Wednesday afternoon for Facebook live Reading with Rescues! Our staff will read a children’s animal themed book with a pet. We will read books that cover topics such as responsible pet care, pet behavior & emotions, and animal welfare. So grab your pet or your favorite stuffed animal and be ready to be entertained.”

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets in Foster Care Interest Form".

