Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Banshee'

Pet of the Week: Banshee

Banshee is approximately 9 months old, a neutered male, grey and white domestic shorthair.

His bio: “Do you love to play!? I definitely do. In fact, after food, it’s one of the best ways to get me to notice you. While I really love to play, I do like to have a calm environment to relax in once I have worn myself out. When I’m not resting or playing, you can often find me out exploring. I’m a curious cat who likes to know the ins and outs of my habitat. You may notice that I tear up from time to time, but I promise it’s nothing you have done. My tears are just a minor inconvenience. Due to this, it may be best that I go to a home with no other cats. But I promise that I can love big enough to be the only cat you need! If you’re looking for a sweet, playful cat that will add love to your home, pick me!”

Other adoptable pets:

Jax: 3 year-old neutered male, possibly an Australian Shepherd.

His bio: “Hey there! I’m the kind of dog that loves to take charge! I guess I’m what you’d call the leader of the pack. I’m very smart and love to try new things. Going on hikes and adventures to new places is one of my favorite ways to pass the time - especially if there is a lake involved. But any way you can find to interact and play is good with me. When we are done playing, I would love a good brushing (and you’ll enjoy it too since I’m the softest dog in the world). I am always happy to be around people - so much so that I always make sure they are safe. My person is my number one priority. I would do best in a home that doesn’t have any kids as I want my people to give me all the attention and might get a little jealous. I may do okay with another dog, but I would absolutely need to meet them first. I have to make sure they understand that I’m the boss! As far as cats go, they think they run the world and that just doesn’t work for me. If you want a dog that will love you so, so, so much and are always on the lookout for new adventures, then I’m the right guy for you! Adopt me today and we can hit the trail!”

Loki: Approximately 1.5 year-old neutered male, possible pit-bull.

His bio: “Do you love to hang by the pool? Me too! I am all about splishing and splashing! In general, I’m just a very happy dog. I love to romp around the yard. I especially love to chase after balls. Iit doesn’t even matter if they are big or small, I love ‘em all! I have a lot of energy so I really would love someone that is ready to play. Because I am so romp ready, I would do best not being around small children. I tend to get focused on playing and forget to be careful with them. In my past, I lived with other dogs, but I still prefer to pick my own dog friends when possible. But I definitely do not want any cat friends- they just aren’t my type. So are you ready for a water loving, playful companion? If so, come adopt me! We’ll be the best of friends.”

Events:

Reading with Rescues, every Wednesday at 1 pm through the summer: “Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society every Wednesday afternoon for Facebook live Reading with Rescues! Our staff will read a children’s animal themed book with a pet. We will read books that cover topics such as responsible pet care, pet behavior & emotions, and animal welfare. So grab your pet or your favorite stuffed animal and be ready to be entertained.”

Hydrate Homeless Hounds, Virtual through June 30th: Roice-Hurst is partnering with Catholic Outreach to provide collapsible water bowls and dog food for our homeless community’s furry companions. A $20 purchase gives a bowl and a bag of dog food to those who are in need. For every bowl purchased Roice-Hurst will donate to Catholic Outreach for distribution. You can either purchase online - https://rhhumanesociety.z2systems.com/np/clients/rhhumanesociety/donation.jsp?campaign=28&&test=true or call the shelter 970-434-7337.

Currently the Roice-Hurst low-cost vaccine clinics are full until July. However, they are taking phone calls to place people on the waitlist. You can call the shelter at 970-434-7337 to be added to this list.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets in Foster Care Interest Form".

