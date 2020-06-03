Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Arlo'

Pet of the Week: Arlo

He is approximately 1 year old, male, black/white, possibly a pit mix.

His bio: “Do you have a minute to stop and play? Or maybe an hour or two? That would be great! I love to play and run and just have fun! I’m always happy to go on a walk or a run or a hike. Movin’ and groovin’ is my thing! I love being out on the move and exploring the world! It’s such a cool place and there is so much to see! I love, love, love people! In fact the only thing I love almost as much as people is food! I don’t really care much for other dogs as they only hold me back when I’m ready to go! But if you’ve got a fast paced lifestyle and are looking for an adventure buddy, pick me! I’m ready to start my fur-ever life with you!”

Other adoptable pets:

Bodah: He is approximately 2 1/2 yrs old, neutered male, brindle, possible pit mix.

His bio: “Would you like to give me belly rubs? They are one of my favorite things! Or how about I give you a big hug and some kisses? I’m a very affectionate dog and I LOVE people most of all! I think if I give you all my love that I should be able to have all of your attention. Doesn’t that seem like a fair trade? If you agree, then I am ready to go home with you. Let’s get started on our beautiful friendship!”

Events:

Reading with Rescues, every Wednesday at 1 pm through the summer: “Join Roice-Hurst Humane Society every Wednesday afternoon for Facebook live Reading with Rescues! Our staff will read a children’s animal themed book with a pet. We will read books that cover topics such as responsible pet care, pet behavior & emotions, and animal welfare. So grab your pet or your favorite stuffed animal and be ready to be entertained.”

Virtual Adoption Event: June 6th from 11 am - 12 pm: “Meet your next best friend via Zoom at Roice-Hurst Humane Society's first ever Virtual Adoption! Our fosters and staff will be hanging out with our available pets ready to answer any of your questions!” Zoom link: Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86596570620

Currently the Roice-Hurst low-cost vaccine clinics are full until July. However, they are taking phone calls to place people on the waitlist. You can call the shelter at 970-434-7337 to be added to this list.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal. You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the "Pets In Foster Care Interest Form".

