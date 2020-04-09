Roice Hurst Humane Society taking foster applicants

Foster or adopt a pet today from Roice Hurst humane society.

If being cooped up is starting to feel a bit lonely or you are an animal lover, fostering or adopting a pet may help!

Their are many animals in need of a loving home right now, especially during these trying times.

If you are interested, fill out the foster application form, or the adoption interest form: rhhumanesociety.org/foster-care-program.

If you cannot foster or adopt, you can still support the local animals of Roice Hurst Humane Society by donating, or donating items from our wish list.

You can even order from Amazonsmiles.com and have the supplies shipped directly to the shelter rhhumanesociety.org/wish-list.

