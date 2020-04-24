Residents must call Colorado 811 before digging any holes

April is National Safe Digging month. But before you start that digging project, you must first call Colorado 811.

Whether it's a post for a mailbox, building a deck or planting a tree, you must call to get utility lines marked. Xcel Energy says they will mark the lines for customers at no extra charge. To continue social distancing, Xcel does not need to enter the home or interact with customers to mark lines. Grand Valley Power says to call even if the lines have been marked before.

"Things like erosion and ground shifting do occur. Families depend on so much right now. So striking a line can really result in outages for entire neighborhoods. You can also do harm to yourself or to someone else. And there can be repair costs that as a home owner, you'd be responsible for," says Christmas Wharton, Grand Valley Power.

For any holes, big or small, you can call 8-1-1 or submit an online request three days in advance at www.Colorado811.org.

