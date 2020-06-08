Remote Colorado Senate Chamber Proceedings hosted by Senator Ray Scott (R)

Legislating in the era of a pandemic has proven controversial.

Lawmakers are essentially making laws remotely-- and without testimony from constituents.

Senator Ray Scott (R) decided to allow Mesa County residents to see the process remotely at CMU.

He addressed the pandemic by telling us, "we've got to be very careful because the government can really cause trouble, and it has in this particular case and now it's time for government to step back.”

He says he wanted to hold the event in Grand Junction as his term comes to an end in the state senate with less than a year left.

Some bills the senator has recently worked on are the “Rural Jump-start Zone Act” bill for businesses, and the “Kiosk Program Provider Vehicle and Identity Services,” giving citizens a faster way to do things like get tags at the DMV.

As for the recent protests, he’s hoping to have active conversations that follow.

