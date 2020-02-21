Redlands Middle School unveils new logo sign

Redlands Middle unveiled their new school logo sign on Feb. 21.

It was paid for with the help of the Redlands Booster Club, and the sign was made by a local company, "All Metals Welding."

School officials say the meaning behind the eagle engraved logo sign is for students to be the best versions of themselves.

"So we want our students to show up here, and feel pride in their school. Every time they look at this, they come in and say okay this is where I belong, this is where I'm meant to be, and I'm going to give my best effort and be the best I can,” says RMS Principal Jory Sorenson.

The Redlands booster club also helped the school raise money for a gym sound system and helped to send kids on field trips.

