Recording Academy fires ousted CEO, citing investigations

In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan participates in the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations news conference at Studio 43 at CBS Broadcast Center in New York. The Recording Academy says it has fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process. The academy said Monday the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” about Dugan and her allegations. It said the reviews found “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” though no specifics were offered. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Invision)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 2:23 PM, Mar 02, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Recording Academy says it has fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who questioned the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and complained of sexual harassment and a toxic culture.

The academy said Monday the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” of Dugan.

She had been on administrative leave since mid-January, when she was ousted amid a complaint about her treatment of an employee.

Dugan’s attorneys say the handling of her firing shows the academy “will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 