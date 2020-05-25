Randy’s Southside Diner Takes on Memorial Day amid Covid-19

Randy's Southside Diner is requiring people to wear a mask to enter the restaurant and wear one if they leave their seats.

They say, although they haven't been as busy this memorial day as they have in the past, things are still looking up for the establishment.

They are not currently allowing 50% of their capacity to be seated due to the size of their dining room.

“Oh we're not really busy I mean we just because we can't fill all the way up. You know, usually we have a lobby full of people and you know, we do really well, but we're working on it,” says Sylvia Bailey, assistant manager, Randy's Southside Diner

The restaurant says they still see their regular customers and are feeling good with where they're currently at.

