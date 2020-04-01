Public land officials talk staying safe outdoors amid COVID-19

Public land officials gathered Wednesday to shed some light on how to enjoy the outdoors while still slowing the spread of COVID.

With everything closing down, the outdoors is truly our only escape from isolation. But just because we are outside doesn't mean we aren't at risk from the novel virus.

Facilities out in the parks or open land aren't always going to have the resources you need, so bring hand sanitizer, wipes and toilet paper.

If trail heads look busy or crowded, try going to a different one.

If someone is in the car next yours, give them some space and time to get out.

You might have some extra time on your hands as well but now is not the time try something new like base jumping or mountain climbing.

"Go do the things you are comfortable with," says Randy Hampton, PIO for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, NW Region. "Don't put yourself in danger, your family in danger, or the people who might need to rescue you in danger."

If you plan to go on a trail, public land officials recommend trying ones that aren't as busy like Black Ridge or Liberty Cap.

The best time to go hiking would be earlier in the day or in the evening when trails are not as crowded.