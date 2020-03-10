Presumptive cases of Covid-19 on the rise in Colorado

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 15 presumptive cases of Covid-19 across the state of Colorado.

A "presumptive" case means that the sick person was tested, and found positive, for Covid-19 on the state level. The state then has to turn that case over to the Center for Disease Control so they can test it.

"To be a "confirmed" case, it needs to be validated by the CDC, but we can act on a presumptive case," said Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director for Mesa County Public Health.

It takes two to four days for the CDC to get those results. So far, there hasn't been any high risk cases within the nine counties affected.