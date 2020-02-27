Powderhorn hosts first ever Winter Carnival

Temperatures expected to hit the mid 50's by this weekend, but some parts of the state are seeing record snowfall.

And up at Powderhorn they're still celebrating winter.

The mountain resort is honoring the last few days of February with their first ever Winter Carnival.

The festivities kick off Thursday and go through Sunday.

Activities include a guided snowshoe tour, live music, free s'mores, ski races, the kid's winter games and much more.

Here is a look at the schedule:

Thursday Feb. 27th-

6pm: Odin Recreation Center "Ziggy Stardust Snowshoe 5K Race"

Headlamps required, snowshoe rentals subject to availability

Friday Feb. 28th-

1pm - 3pm: Grand Valley Race League Race #3

3:30pm - 5pm: Live music at the Powderhorn Pub by Zac Grant

3pm - 6pm: Bonfire and free s'mores outside of Powderhorn Pub

Saturday Feb. 29th-

8:30am - 9:30am: Yoga V sponsored Yoga Class for winter sports at the Powderhorn Pub

9am - 3pm: Rossignol ski and snowboard demos

10am - 1pm: U14 Nordic Championship races at Odin Recreation Center

11am: Leap Year Loppett XC Race at Skyway presented by Grand Mesa Nordic Council

1pm - 3:30pm: Kid's Winter Games ending with awards ceremony with cupcakes

3:30pm - 5pm: Live music by Toph Music at the Powderhorn Pub

3pm - 4pm: Dash for Cash 3 Legged Snowshoe Race with cash prizes, proceeds donated to Mesa County Partners

3pm - 6pm: Bonfire and free s'mores outside Powderhorn Pub

Sunday Mar. 1st-

9am - 3pm: Rossignol ski and snowboard demos

10am-11am: Uphill Race sponsored by Odell Brewing Co.

12pm - 2pm: Striders mini snowbike demos

1:30pm - 2pm: Awards for Uphill Race / raffle drawings from all carnival events