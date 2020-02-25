Powderhorn hosting their first Winter Carnival

Powderhorn Ski Resort is hosting their first ever Winter Carnival this week.

The Winter Carnival will run from Thursday to Sunday with different Family-friendly events each day.

"It just is a great kind of midwinter celebration. We really wanted a weekend that wasn't specific to a certain type of downhill sport and something that wasn't specific to an age group. We wanted to offer something for everyone," said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Director for Powderhorn Ski Resort.

Thursday, the festivities will kick off with a “Ziggy Stardust Snowshoe Night Tour”. Friday and Saturday there will be races, live music and s’mores. Demos and races will complete the Winter Carnival on Sunday.