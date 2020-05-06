Potentially armed suspect detained near ‘Lucky Me’ store; taken to hospital

At about 6:00 P.M. Wednesday night at the Lucky Me store near 29 road and Patterson, Grand Junction police said they responded to reports of a suspect armed with a handgun walking towards the store.

When they approached the man, he allegedly fled. Police said the suspect was not compliant and GJPD used less lethal impact rounds and a taser to take the suspect into custody.

An employee of the store who saw it all go down said, before he knew it, the area was swarmed with law enforcement.

“Three originally showed up at first. One of the two came in and then next thing you know, the one-two, three, and then they just been showing up here more ever since,” said Cassidy Cannon. “I heard like six shots. I’m assuming like rubber bullets or something like that but it's been, yeah, eventful.”

The suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During this incident, Patterson Road was shut down in both directions, out of an abundance of caution.

The investigation remains open and officers with the Grand Junction Police Department will continue to conduct interviews of the events that took place.