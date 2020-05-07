School District 51 considering drive-in style graduation

School District-51 superintendent Doctor Diana Sirko met with local law enforcement Monday to discuss the possibility of having a 'drive-in style' graduation.

It is one option on the table; the district says it plans to announce its final decision about what the graduation will look like on June 22nd.

This will allow families to prepare while also being close enough to the graduation dates to see if coronavirus cases are increasing or decreasing.

As we’ve been reporting, graduation is set for July at Stoker stadium.

The state department of education released guidelines for graduation ceremonies this week, saying they must be outside; people must wear masks and remain at least six feet apart.

