Polis orders salons, spas, tattoo shops and massage parlors to close temporarily

More Colorado businesses are mandated to shut doors temporarily.

Governor Polis updated his public health order to now close “nonessential personal service facilities”. That means hair and nail salons, spas, tattoo shops and massage parlors must close their doors until April 30th. Some local businesses are unsure of what this will mean for employees.

“We understand why they are doing it. We don't anyone to get sick because they came here or die because they came here. So we understand, it’s just hard to not have business for six weeks,” says Co-owner of Urban Girls Salon, MaryAnne Brown.

The order says failure to comply will result in businesses paying up to $1,000 in fines and a year of jail time.

