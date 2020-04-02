Police say follow Governor's orders or face consequences

Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker acknowledged that most people are taking the order seriously but with all of Western Colorado's open space, some people may gather in groups in what he calls willful disobedience of the governors orders. He said action will be taken.

"I do want to make it clear that if we need to take law enforcement action we will, and we're ready to do that so lets not get to that point and lets all work together to make sure we do get through this in the best way possible and we don't misuse those resources and we are conscientious about that," said Shoemaker.

Colorado has so many beautiful places to enjoy outdoors but during the governors stay at home order, we must enjoy them with social distancing in mind.

"We also have to be very careful with abusing those privileges right now because they can be taken away if there is misuse or continued misuse particularly by large group of people," Shoemaker said.

Positive cases continue to climb daily. The latest numbers from public health officials show 18 positive cases in Mesa County, 27 in Montrose County, One in Delta County and 43 in Garfield County.

"We have secured some additional supplies and added capacity," said Amanda Mayle of Mesa County Public Health. "The screening that was happening is happening even more frequently. In fact, nearly quadruple the number of samples are being collected each and every day."

As for students in District 51, they have almost gone through their first full week of distance learning.

"We know this is a hardship for our students, staff and families," said District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko. "We are very proud of the progress we are making with our remote learning."

District 51 has handed out over 8,000 Chromebooks. While there is no students at school, food services are still being provided.

"We are giving out approximately 4,000 meals a day and that is for lunch and breakfast. There are 15 sites available."

Sirko also talked about the importance of mental health of students and parents. For resources on that, visit d51schools.org/