Petition to recall Tina Peters starts circulating today

A petition to recall Tina Peters officially started circulating today.

The committee proposed their petition Tuesday and got approved Wednesday.

Petition packets can be picked up at the old R-5 school building.

The petition began as a response to the ballot scandal that erupted during the Colorado primary where more than 500 uncounted ballots were discovered in a drop box from the previous election--- all under Peters' watch.

"We know that it is quite an undertaking, but we have been absolutely pleasantly surprised, I'll say it that way by the amount of people that have already reached out before we could even start circulating petitions,” says Amanda Polson, organizer, committee to recall Tina Peters.

The group needs 12,129 valid signatures by August 3rd in order for the question to be on the ballot.

Peters claims it was human error and the mistake won’t happen again since they've put in more stringent ballot collecting procedures.

