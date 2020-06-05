Petition to recall Mesa County Clerk and Recorder approved

MESA COUNTY,Colo.(KJCT)-- Mesa County leaders are getting ready for the June 30th primary.

In the midst of that, there is a push to recall Mesa County clerk and recorder Tina peters.

The group just got approval to start circulating a petition.
Starting today, the petition is available to sign.

The group, who is behind this, says “it’s because earlier this year more than 500 uncounted ballots were found in a drop box from last year’s elections".Tina peters says it was a one-time mistake, and her office has adjusted since then.

Peters also says “this effort is going to cost the citizens of Mesa County upwards one hundred or two hundred-thousand dollars”.

Organizers of the recall say petition packets will be available in the old R-5 building on Seventh Street starting today.

The committee has until August 3rd to collect more than twelve-thousand valid signatures before the recall question can be put on the ballot.

 
