Personal protective equipment stolen from care giver

A local care giver faced a tough situation this week, when she found her car had been broken into, and all of her personal protective equipment had been stolen.

Delilah Jacobson works as care provider for seniors, traveling to their homes and helping them with things like cooking, and ambulation assistance.

On Wednesday morning she went out to fix a flat tire on her car, and that's when she realized it had been robbed.

Some of the items stolen include gloves, hand sanitizer and face masks...all things that are in high demand right now.

All of her gloves and face masks given to her by her company were gone, but nothing else was stolen, just the personal protective equipment.

Delilah says she was worried for her own health and the people she helps.

"It saddens me, it brought me to tears yesterday, because its not just to protect my clients its to protect myself, and I’m a single mom and trying to do my part in the community just like everyone else is right now," Jacobson said.

The good news is she was able to get more equipment from her employer Wednesday, when her car was robbed.