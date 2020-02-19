Pedestrian bridge not selected for CDOT award

A months long project that would connect downtown Grand Junction to the Dos Rios area has been put on hold, because of money.

The city applied for grant funds from CDOT to pay for the proposed pedestrian bridge, but was not selected. As for now, the project is postponed for further planning.

Starting at the train depot, the bridge would stretch towards the end of riverside parkway.

City officials believe they project wasn't selected due to lack of development in the Dos Rios area.

"There was great competition and great projects that were a little more ripe, if you will," Says Trent Prall, Public Works Director for the city. "This one, we have broken ground a little bit on Dos Rios in there, but the majority of the work will happen with in this next year."

Right now, the city is working with a developer to further along plans in these developing areas.

