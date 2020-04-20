Peaches damaged after freezing temperatures, farmers estimate big loss

It’s a Grand Valley staple, now dealing with a monumental loss.

"Despite all of our frost protection measures, it just wasn't enough and so we had very significant crop loss,” says Talbott Farms Charlie Talbott.

Last week, April 13, temperatures reached a low of 19 degrees -- that's 9 degrees lower than what's needed to maintain peaches and other fruits.

"When the temperature reaches critical we've got frost alarms, and I think every wind machine in the valley was running in hopes to save the crops,” Talbott said.

But the wind machine and other protection measures weren't enough. Talbott's Farm in Palisade tries to remain optimistic but estimates over 90 percent of their crop is lost.

"In the center of the flower is the peach and it's got a pistol on it that once it's frost damaged it would shrivel up and blacken,” Talbott said.

In fact, the last time they’ve seen damage this bad was in 1999.

"Recovery is a year from now, you get one chance per year to have a crop,” Talbott said.

But they say not to worry, you'll still see their peaches at Peach Fest, just not as many.

"It's the nature of the game in fruit production, whether you're in western Colorado or anywhere that's a fruit growing area. This is part of the game,” Talbott said.

