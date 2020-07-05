Peach Season is underway in the Valley

Peach season is kicking off around the valley and Clark Family Orchards is starting to pick their second variety.

The orchard is a little further away from the river so it was not as harshly effected by the freeze as others, but they still lost two-thirds of their crop.

Not only did they deal with the freeze, but they still have to account for the loss from things like birds.

They have a crew of 11 and usually pick from 6 AM to 1 PM.

"It's an ever-changing, it's a different peach all the time. Each peach has a little different quality and flavor, they're all good, but everybody has their favorite. I can't say that I do, I just—every peach I eat, I like,” says Dennis Clark, owner, Clark Family Orchards.

The pickers also face high temperatures to get the job done.

