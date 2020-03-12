Patient Zero: Gobert’s health scare shuts down NBA for now

(AP) - It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday.

It isn’t so funny now. Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice" Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

The league has been shut down for the foreseeable future, which could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

