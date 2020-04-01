Parents suspected in 2 daughters’ homicides found dead in W.Va. woods

A double homicide investigation is underway in West Virginia after a 24-hour manhunt for the parents of two young children who had been killed.

Kevin Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30, were deemed prime suspects when the bodies of their 11-month-old and 7-year-old daughters were discovered in a Monroe County, West Virginia, creek. (Source: West Virginia State Police/WVNS/CNN)

The search for two parents, suspects in the deaths of their 11-month-old and 7-year-old girls, came to an end Sunday when the couple was found dead in a wooded area near Ballard, West Virginia.

State Police First Sgt. Andy Evans and his team had been searching for 40-year-old Kevin Anderson and 30-year-old Helen Rattamasribounreuang after they were deemed prime suspects when their children’s bodies were discovered Saturday in Indian Creek.

“It was apparent right away that they [the children] had not died of natural causes, that this was a homicide,” Evans said.

An arson investigation led to the discovery of a meth lab at the couple’s home just hours before the children’s bodies were found.

Evans says nearly 30 law enforcement officers from agencies across two counties participated in the efforts. He added this is a case that will stick with all of them.

“This is a unique case because we have small children involved, which always seems to amp the case up emotionally,” he said. “This is an exhausting investigation. Anything like this is exhausting for the guys.”

The case remains under investigation. Police are waiting for an autopsy report from the state medical examiner’s office to determine how the couple and children died.

