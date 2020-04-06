Palisade receives wood chipper through public health grant

The town of Palisade now has a quicker and environmentally conscious way of getting rid of brush and tree clippings.

Palisade received a new wood chipper through a grant to the Colorado Department of Public Health. The chipper is an environmentally friendly way to get rid of brush and limbs.

Citizens of Palisade can have their branches and limbs chipped and it will be used to clear dead brush at Riverbend Park.

"What we have down there at the present time is a very fire hazardous area as demonstrated by the fires of last year in Fruita and the one in Grand Junction," said Palisade Mayor Roger Granat. "This chipper will give us the ability to alleviate part of that fire danger, go through there lay a mosaic pattern and really beautify that area of the park."

