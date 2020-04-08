Palisade elects a new mayor

Despite primaries being postponed across the country we had some municipal elections last night. In fact the town of Palisade has a new mayor.

Greg Mikolai has been elected the new mayor of Palisade, with almost 400 votes.

He says one of his main priorities moving forward is helping the town bounce back economically from COVID-19.

"We are going to need to do some work to make sure that once we are past the social isolation, that people will come here to Palisade and the Grand Valley to enjoy recreation opportunities, to enjoy our vineyards, to enjoy our orchards and to enjoy our festivals," said Mikolai.

Voters also chose new trustees for the board.

Bill Carlson, Ellen Turner, and Thea Chase got the most votes.

All new trustees and the mayor will be sworn in on April 28.

