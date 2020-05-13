Palisade Plunge is moving forward

One of Western Colorado's most eagerly awaited outdoor recreation projects is moving forward.

Crews continue chiseling away on the Palisade Plunge. Right now they're carving away at several layers of bedrock. Over the course of the last week, about 350 feet of new trail has been roughed in as crews continue to remove rock. Nearly 13 miles of trail has been completed with a little over four more miles to go before the completion of phase one.

"Things are moving fast and if we can keep people out of the way, this phase one construction will be done and we'll be riding this thing by mid-summer", said Scott Winans, Board President of Copmoba.

Although there is a lot of the trail already carved, crews ask people to stay off it to keep workers safe as they finish up phase one.

