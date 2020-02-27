Palisade Plunge back on track

Bad weather recently stopped construction at the Palisade lunge, but now crews are back at work.

The project had to pump the brakes on construction due to winter weather conditions.

The setback happened shortly after Thanksgiving, as mud, snow, and ice made it pretty difficult to work on the trail.

Crews are done with the lower end of the trail and were working up from Highway Six. They got partially up the canyon by the Palisade Rim trail area before they had to stop.

"They elected to pull off for the wintertime which is what we sort of anticipated and now that it is warming up again, they are back out working on the trail starting last week," says Laura Page, Mesa County Construction Group Manager.

The goal is to have phase one done by summer and start on phase two this year.