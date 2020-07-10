Palisade High sends off Seniors

High school graduations are scarce because of COVID-19. But D51 has found a way to give high school seniors what they deserve.

High school graduation is a milestone that is now hard to come by. 226 Bulldogs graduated from Palisade High Friday night.

"The thing that is special about being here today is just kind of getting some closure and seeing all of the people that I went to school with for years. Being able to show off what I was able to accomplish or the things that really made this experience worth it for me,” says graduate Aaliah Maldonado.

For the special evening, guests were encouraged to wear a mask and remain six feet apart. But whether guests agreed with social distancing guidelines or not, families just wanted to celebrate their graduates.

"It’s a little scary but i think people are doing a good job keeping distances. Making people wear masks when they go in there. They limit people that can come in and see their kids,” says Palisade dad, Jose Medina.

"I think it’s pointless. I think you’re using a cloth to cover your face, doesn’t really do anything,” says graduation guest.

Aaliah graduated with honors and a 4.3 GPA. She will head to CMU in the fall to study Art Education and Spanish

