Palisade High School students presenting personal projects

Palisade High School students showed off their personal projects on Monday.

Throughout the school year, sophomores did research on a hobby or subject that interests them and centered a project around their findings and research.

"It's not often that you're given the opportunity at school to learn something that you really want to learn about," said Brooke Caster, Middle Years Program Coordinator for Palisade High School.

Monday morning, there were diverse topics on display, like teaching ASL, artwork and research on wildfires.

"When I was in the seventh grade, I wrote a creative short story. From that moment, I kind of wanted to make my own business and kind of become a part-time writer so I saw this project as a perfect opportunity to do that," said Sophia Feghali, sophomore at Palisade High School.

The personal project is part of the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program, which is an education program that focuses on personal development.

