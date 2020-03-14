Palisade, Fruita announce closures amid COVID-19

Town leaders in Palisade say they are taking steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Veteran's Memorial Community Center is closing.

Also, all recreational programs will be cancelled until further notice.

They are also asking people to limit social visits to Palisade's Town Hall and to fire stations.

Meanwhile, the Fruita Community Center is closing indefinitely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City leaders say this is only a precautionary measure; they are not aware of any patrons who have tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms.

The closure goes into effect on Sunday, March 15th and includes the Fruita branch of the Mesa County Public Library and the Fruita Senior Center.

All recreational programs will also be postponed until April 6th.

Staff members will reach out to people who have registered for programs and those who have reserved facilities to discuss refunds.

We're told all Fruita Park restroom facilities will also be closed beginning March 15th.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The Colorado Department of Public Health also recommends that public gatherings or events with more than 250 people be cancelled or postponed.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.