Owner of local home community waives April rent for residents amid COVID-19

It’s a situation many have dreamed of over the years, free rent!

As effects of COVID-19 leaves some people jobless and trying to figure out their next move, the owners of Midlands Village in Clifton, Cimarron Creek and Montrose River Meadows hope that waiving home fees can bring relief to residents.

For the entire month of April, Matt and Marci Miles will waive rent and water fees, which will have an impact on over 600 households in Mesa and Montrose County.

"I know all of us will thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and I'll be the spokesman,” says one Midlands Village resident.

And they say while they are not made of money, and the loss of a month’s revenue will have some effect on them, they had to do their part to help the community.

"We saw some really hard times, so we learned to save for a rainy day and have options when something takes a turn for the worst. None of us thought this was going to take a turn this quickly,” Owner Matt Miles says.

