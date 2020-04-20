Online store to help small businesses launches this week

City officials in Fruita have announced a new online store to help out local small businesses.

The Fruita Area Chamber, Western Slope Communications and Grand Valley Power have partnered to make this happen.

The idea is for the store to operate like an auction.

The Fruita Area Chamber is now taking item submissions from Fruita area businesses.

Once the item form is received, staff will enter the item in the online store.

Once the auction has finished, all the money will go directly to the business owner.

The store goes live on April 22nd for Fruita area businesses, and then for all Grand Valley businesses on April 24th.

For more info, go here: https://fruitachamber.org/lovelocalgrandvalley/

