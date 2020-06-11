One person dead after I-70 head on collision

The Grand Junction Police Department says one person is dead after a head-on collision on I-70.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night near the 24 ¼ Road overpass, between the 24 Road and Horizon Drive exits.

Our crews on scene say a Subaru Impreza was traveling eastbound on I-70 when the driver crossed the median and collided with a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer in the westbound lane.

We're told the trailer disconnected from the pickup and continued westbound.

Police say no other cars were involved—but two other people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic in the area is delayed indefinitely. Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route if possible.

Police are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

Check this article periodically for the latest information.

