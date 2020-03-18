One man left dead following officer involved shooting

Police say one man is dead after an officer involved shooting.

It happened on Orchard Mesa Tuesday evening.

GJPD, along with Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a man who reportedly pulled out a knife and gun and harassed some kids playing basketball.

He retreated back into a home by the time officers arrived.

Police say he eventually came out of the house with what looked like a gun.

Neighbors say the man didn't even own a gun.

When he failed to comply, officers fired their weapons.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

CBI is investigating the incident. No officers were hurt.

