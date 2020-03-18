One man left dead following officer involved shooting

ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT)-- Police say one man is dead after an officer involved shooting.
It happened on Orchard Mesa Tuesday evening.
GJPD, along with Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a man who reportedly pulled out a knife and gun and harassed some kids playing basketball.
He retreated back into a home by the time officers arrived.
Police say he eventually came out of the house with what looked like a gun.
Neighbors say the man didn't even own a gun.
When he failed to comply, officers fired their weapons.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
CBI is investigating the incident. No officers were hurt.