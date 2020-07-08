Officials warn about dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars

Temperatures will pass the 100 degree mark this week, and now officials have a reminder for pet owners to never leave your dog in a hot car.

Cars can heat up big time in the matter of minutes, in fact a temperature in a car can rise about 20 degrees in 10 minutes.

"I think it's really important that people remember that your dogs don't have the same physiological mechanism that you have to cool down to. So dogs don't sweat, they're not able to self-regulate that temperature, so if you leave a dog in the car, even if it's just for a couple of minutes, it can heat up so quickly,” says Roice-Hurst Humane Society Anna Stout.

Under Colorado's Good Samaritan law, a person who sees a pet in a hot car unattended can break into the car with no consequences, but there are steps they have to take before doing so. They have to look for the owner first, the car has to be locked, and they have to call 9-1-1.

