Officials defend Delta County Administrator after ethics report

A newly released report suggests the Delta County Administrator spent county funds to benefit her own business.

However, officials say it's not that cut and dry.

The report comes from the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission, and they ruled the complaint “non-frivolous” on February 11th.

Bank records and documents show over $800 was spent on meat and supplies for a community night funded by Delta County in August of 2019.

Delta County Commissioners defend Administrator Robbie LeValley, and they say a meat company she co-owns, Homestead Natural Meats, was the best supplier of food and supplies for a community night last August.

"I was the one that said we need to make sure to provide Delta County beef at an event like this. She was simply doing what was asked of her, and it wasn't even her event, it was one of the other folks that ordered the meat," said Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes.

The IEC says Levalley has until March 13th to file a response to the complaint, and then they will decide if they will investigate.