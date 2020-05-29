Officer fires pepper balls at reporter during Louisville, Ky., protest

A reporter for WAVE 3 News, Kaitlin Rust appears to have been hit by pepper balls, reportedly fired by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer, during a protest in the downtown area.

Rust appeared to have been hit as she reported during a live segment on WAVE 3 News during the ongoing protest.

It was previously reported that the officer was firing rubber bullets, but Jessie Halladay with LMPD says their officers do not use rubber bullets, and it was likely that Rust was hit with pepper balls.

During night two of several hundred protesters gathering downtown in wake of protests across the country following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, crowds appear to be larger and police are continuing their efforts to clear the area.

A WAVE vehicle was found vandalized downtown as the crowd intensified.

Louisville protesters want action taken against three LMPD officers involved in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a black woman, in March. She was shot during a no-knock warrant that was being served at her home.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning no-knock warrants would be suspended in the city.

“To people who gathered downtown last night to protest,” Fischer said, “and to many more throughout our city and throughout our country who feel angry, hurt, afraid, frustrated, tired and sick of story after story of black lives ending at the hands of law-enforcement, I hear you.”

He also spoke of unity and thanked Taylor’s family for speaking out against the Thursday night protests that resulted in seven people being hit by gunfire and vandalism.

“This is the challenge of our time that we must rise to,” Fischer said. “So let’s rise to the challenge of this moment and work for the truth, work for peace, work for justice for Breonna Taylor, her family and for all of the people of our city. They deserve it. We deserve it.”

