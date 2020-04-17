Non-profit organizations receive grants to help community during COVID-19

Grand Junction City Council approved $500,000 worth of grants for the #GJStrong fund. It was created for nonprofits in need of food and housing help because of COVID-19.

The Joseph Center was awarded $24,500. They provide shelter for homeless, low-income families and the chronic illness. They also help them get meals, find housing and jobs. They also offer children a play area and a place to take naps. Recently, they've seen an influx.

“We’re able do emergency hotel stay, we’ve been able to pay rent, do car repairs, catch them up on where they missed out on their utility bills. Our focus is on those people that fall into the gap. They’ve lost their jobs; they’ve lost their normal income. We try to come into that gap and help them get back to sustainability,” says Mona Highline, Executive Director of Joseph Center

The Joseph Center has helped about a hundred people since COVID-19.